Louise Redknapp shares before and after transformation

Louise Redknapp always looks lovely, but the star recently decided to tackle the skin condition that's been bothering her.

The former Strictly star, who turns 48 next week, has been open about struggling with pigmentation and decided to try Nivea's Luminous 630 range to see if would make a difference – and she was delighted with the results.

Alongside a before and after photo, Louise wrote: "I'm so pleased with the difference in my skin from using the @nivea Luminous630 range. It really has helped my pigmentation and I noticed the difference over the first 12 weeks."

"As you know I've spoken about suffering with pigmentation in the past and I’m so happy with the results."

Louise looks glowing in both her before and after picture, and her results divided fans. One wrote: "Can't see any difference," while another commented: "No difference, sorry."

Louise Redknapp shared this before and after photo

Others were full of praise for the skincare collection. One fan said: "I don't usually buy things from celebrity recommendations but I did buy this at the start of the summer and it really worked. It's now my go-to face moisturiser."

Another agreed, commenting: "It's great I've started to use the facial wash and it's brilliant."

Nivea Cellular Luminous 630 Anti-Dark Spot Advanced Treatment Serum, £13.49, Amazon

Further fans were so impressed with Louise's results they pledged to invest in the range themselves. "I'm a similar age and have [pigmentation] on my forehead, I'll give it a go," while another said: "Need to invest in some of this cream, you look stunning as usual."

