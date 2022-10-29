Gogglebox star Amy Tapper dropped 4 jean sizes – and fans are impressed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper took to Instagram to share the results of her healthy eating routine, revealing that she's lost three-stone in six months.

Amy shared a before and after photo from her healthy eating journey, writing: "I'm so proud of how far I've come but I've still got a way to go… just over 3 stone down AND -18cm around my waist, at the best mental and physical health I’ve ever been and I genuinely could not be happier!"

WATCH: Amy Tapper shares her secret to maintaining her figure

The TV favourite lost weight by following the Goal Getters eating plan, which sees meal kits delivered to your door each week, with easy-to-follow recipes to make tasty, healthy meals. Members also get access to work out plans to follow.

"Goal Getters fits into my life perfectly and was the lifestyle change I needed, it has been the most convenient and simple way of changing my life," Amy continued.

"I've always dabbled in diets but for the first time I've had the right plan, with the right help, and support around me, and I've been able to take it to the next level!"

Amy Tapper weight loss before and after

Despite shedding a huge three stone, Amy isn't done with her health makeover just yet. "My goal for the next 6 months with @mfgoalgettersuk is to take every day as it comes and keep going how I am right now and see how far we can go! I'm so excited to keep going and also want to thank my amazing followers for being there along the journey cheering me on and joining in!"

Amy went on to celebrate the fact she's dropped four jeans sizes, and her fans couldn't help but praise her milestone.

Amy has lost three stone in six months

EastEnders actress Clair Norris wrote: "You look amazing, well done," while one of Amy's followers praised her positivity, commenting: "I love how you’re smiling in both pics."

Another fan explained how proud she was of Amy, writing: "I don't even know you, but I'm so invested in your journey! Fitter and stronger," while a fourth wrote: "Congratulations Amy, you looked lovely before but to see your goals being met, you feeling better and happier is amazing too. Best of luck for the next six."

