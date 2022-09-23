Rylan Clark shares details of suspected stroke amid heart failure

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rylan Clark is one of TV's most-loved personalities, so his fans were likely left in shock when the presenter revealed he had several brushes with death following his marriage breakdown in 2021.

Speaking at his event An Evening With Rylan Clark, the star said: "There were weeks that I couldn't speak. My mum was genuinely concerned at one point that I'd had a stroke."

While he hadn't suffered a stroke, the 33-year-old shared that his heart failed during the emotional time. "It was like my body had shut down. Twice last year I ended up back in an ambulance because my heart had failed and it was really strange because I just remember for a couple of weeks going, 'my heart hurts'."

He explained that while a normal resting heart rate is between 60 to 120 beats per minute, his was 248.

"My heart had to be restarted. I just remember lying in re-sus[citation], because I had these pads on with all these wires, and not understanding what it was."

Rylan was unwell following his marriage split

Ryan was promoting the launch of his book 10, which documents the last decade of his life, since he first appeared on X Factor, mentored by Nicole Scherzinger.

His ill-health likely worried his mum Linda, who he appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with, though she has been struggling with her own health too.

Rylan and his mum Linda have a close relationship

During an appearance on Loose Women in 2019, Rylan said: "My mum has suffered all my life from severe Crohn's disease and I don’t think Crohn's gets spoken about enough. I nearly lost my mum last year, again, for the third time."

Rylan explained his mum Linda contracted sepsis following a nasty flare-up of the disease.

