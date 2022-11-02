Eamonn Holmes in 'awful lot of pain' after emergency operation The presenter's had a spell of back luck

GB News presenter Eamonn Homes underwent surgery in late September to ease his back pain, but after a fall he had to be rushed to hospital for a second operation.

Eamonn fell down the stairs in the Surrey home he shares with his wife Ruth Langsford, which left him with a fractured shoulder, meaning he had to undergo a second operation within the space of just a few weeks.

A representative for Eamonn told Express.co.uk: "As a consequence of being laid low by major surgery, Eamonn suffered a fall at home a couple of weeks ago and had to undergo another operation.

"He's naturally gutted by the setback, but the good news is the surgery on his shoulder went well. He's now receiving fantastic care and rest," Eamonn's rep continued.

"Despite being in an awful lot of pain, he's remaining positive and is looking forward to doing what he loves most and being back on TV and presenting on GB News just as soon as he can."

Eamonn's co-host Isabel Webster is missing him

Eamonn's fans have been querying on Twitter when he'll be back on GB News, with his rep explaining it will be around two weeks, as he is now going through rehab treatment for his injuries, and doctors have ordered him to rest for at least eight weeks.

The spokesman added: "Eamonn would like to say thank you for the wonderful care he has received from the NHS. He'd also like to thank everyone who has sent him get-well messages.

"Eamonn's focus now is solely on resting, and getting better - which he is determined to do."

