Eamonn Holmes shares unexpected reason he struggles to sleep Not what we were expecting!

With soaring temperatures this week, many of us are struggling to sleep in the heat. Eamonn Holmes took to Twitter to share he's among those unable to drift off – but it's got nothing to do with the heat.

Instead, the GB News presenter revealed it's the 'Sunday scaries' keeping him awake, tossing and turning next to wife Ruth Langsford. "My sleeplessness has little to do with the heat. Familiar Sunday night scenario of back to school," he explained.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' love story

"Most of us get it. That, being too well rested over the weekend and knowing the alarm will go off in three hours' time. But I'll be my usual sunny self on GB News Breakfast."

Indeed, not being able to sleep the night before work or school is a familiar one to many – and if you live with someone who struggles to sleep, you'll know it impacts you too! We hope Ruth Langsford is managing to sleep through Eamonn's tossing and turning…

Eamonn's followers were quick to send support. Fellow morning presenter Sally Biddulph related, commenting: "I get this every. single. Sunday ahead of the four AM alarm... Worst though in the heat!"

A fan commented: "Sorry to hear that. Heaven knows how you do such a fantastic job on hardly any sleep. I'm amazed you can function at all, let alone present a live tv show for three and a half hours," to which Eamonn quipped: "But look at the state of me! I'm only 32 years of age!"

Another sympathised: "I feel your pain Eamonn, even after 32 years working for myself, I still can't budge the Sunday night knot in my stomach reminding me the weekend is almost over."

Eamonn and Ruth at Ascot earlier this summer

Here's hoping Eamonn managed to catch up on his sleep last night ahead of today's early wake up call!

