Eamonn Holmes delighted his fans at the weekend when he shared a new photo of himself to Instagram – but he wasn't alone. The GB News presenter posed alongside Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan.

The former This Morning co-host captioned the image: "My good friend Jamie Dornan, my partner at @brentfordfc today to watch our beloved @manchesterunited.

"At least the company was better than the football we played. He wants me in a new film idea #FortyShadesofGreen [clover emojis] hasn't told me the plot yet."

The star's fans and friends loved the picture and many were quick to share how attractive they thought both men looked.

One posted a flame emoji as they wrote: "What a handsome pair." Others added: "Eamonn you are looking great, you even look younger," "Looking so handsome Eamonn #Hollywood," and: "A good looking pair."

A fifth commented: "Eamonn, forgive my brazenness here but I’m a photographer so I’m qualified to say this: you’re getting HANDSOMER!"

Eamonn delighted fans with the unexpected photo

It Takes Two presenter Rylan, meanwhile, simply commented: "Obsessed x." Just a few days earlier, Eamonn thrilled his followers with a different photo – this one giving a sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse of his family life.

The star took to Instagram where he shared an adorable new snap of his one-year-old granddaughter, Emilia.

The proud grandad shared a picture of the tiny tot looking less than impressed as Eamonn hilariously pointed at the camera to help guide the youngster.

The star with his wife, Ruth Langsford

Little Emilia was dressed in denim dungarees and wore her blonde hair in a tiny ponytail on the top of her head.

The 62-year-old dressed down for the occasion, opting to wear a white T-shirt layered with a navy shirt.

He captioned his post: "My granddaughter Emilia gets so excited when I visit that her hair stands on end," followed by a laughing emoji.

