Prince William's disappointing injury that curtailed his passion What could have been!

On Thursday Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Olympic Park in east London, and the Prince of Wales showed off a never-before-seen skill.

The 40-year-old squared up to a punchbag, persuaded to don a pair of boxing gloves by apprentice Gabrielle Reid, 18, who gave insider insight into the royal's skills in the ring. "I taught him some basics – one-two, jab. He wasn't bad! He picked it up quickly. Some defences as well – some slips, some rolls."

He had clearly done some boxing before, because William told Gabrielle: "I could never get the hang of how to slip."

The father-of-three went on to box with another attendee, who gave a clue as to why William was so comfortable in the ring. "He told me he had done a bit before," he revealed. "He had a few skills under his belt."

As to why we've never been privy to William's boxing skills, the attendee revealed: "He's got a little knuckle injury, so he wouldn't be taking it up anytime soon."

Prince William proved he's got skills in boxing

One sport Prince William is known to be passionate about is football, and he played a little of the sport at the event, too.

The future king took penalties at a small inflatable goal where the idea was to score points by hitting certain targets. "To get it in there is good enough?" he asked jokingly before shooting.

Prince William has a knuckle injury that stops him from boxing

William and Kate were celebrating the ten-year anniversary of sports charity Coach Core, with William saying: "Sport has an incredible way of providing hope, connection and opportunity and when Coach Core was established ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2012, it was designed to use that power to help change young people's lives."

