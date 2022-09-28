Zara Tindall's shared passion with grandmother Queen Elizabeth II

Zara Tindall's husband, Mike Tindall, has given a touching insight into his wife and her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's relationship.

Speaking on his podcast The Good, the Bad and the Rugby, the former rugby player said: "Zara loved the Queen beyond everything else, their connection with horses, same with the Princess Royal, they had a real bond around that."

WATCH: The Queen's pony Emma makes emotional appearance at funeral

So strong was her passion, Zara built a career around her love of horses, choosing to study Equine Physiotherapy at Exeter University, though according to Tatler, the royal began studying equestrian massage before transferring courses to equine physiotherapy.

Zara made good use of her equestrian degree, winning a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics as part of the Great Britain Eventing team, and in January 2020, she became a director at Cheltenham racecourse.

Queen Elizabeth's love of horses and horse racing was also well-documented, with Her Majesty breeding horses specifically to partake in the sport.

Zara Tindall and Queen Elizabeth II at the races

Following the monarch's death, sports journalist Clare Balding, who knew the Queen her whole life, shared the sweet reason behind the Queen's love of horse racing.

Speaking on the BBC during the Queen's final journey from Northolt to Buckingham Palace, Clare said: "The Queen's passions were horses and dogs. Racing was the passion she shared with the public. The Queen loved to go to the stables to see horses on gallops in the morning and talk to all the grooms."

Zara Tindall made a career from her love of horses

The broadcaster went on to share that Her Majesty enjoyed horse racing because all eyes were not on her for a change.

"Racing was such a wonderful thing for her to be able to enjoy, she liked the attention to be on others and that was the case at the races," Clare said.

Her Majesty's love for horses extended to Highland and fell ponies in Balmoral, as well as her racehorses, according to Clare, who said that Queen loved to talk about animal behaviour.

