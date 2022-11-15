Kerry Washington candidly details mental health struggles

Kerry Washington may always look the picture of perfect health – but the actress has battled with her mental well-being just like the rest of us.

MORE: Inside Kerry Washington's private marriage with famous husband

The 45-year-old has been happily married to NFL star Nnamdi Asomugha since 2013 and the couple share children Isabelle, eight, and Caleb, six, while Nnamdi also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kerry Washington reveals her actual phone number

But despite her loving family, Kerry has admitted that she suffers from stress and anxiety that often keeps her up at night.

Back in 2020, the Scandal star revealed that she was struggling to sleep due to her current mental health state when she responded to a fan on Twitter who asked her why she always seems to tweet in the early hours of the morning.

SEE: Kerry Washington impresses fans with show-stopping new hairstyle

MORE: Kerry Washington reunites with Save the Last Dance star Sean Patrick Thomas for incredible picture

"I'm having a hard time sleeping. Lots of anxiety and stress. Thanks for asking," she replied.

Kerry has never shied away from publicly discussing her mental health and admitted that she puts just as much focus on it as her physical well-being.

Kerry Washington and her husband married in 2013

"I say that publicly because I think it's really important to take the stigma away from mental health," she told Glamour in 2015.

"My brain and my heart are really important to me. I don't know why I wouldn't seek help to have those things be as healthy as my teeth. I go to the dentist. So why wouldn't I go to a shrink?"

In an interview with Essence, Kerry praised the benefits of seeking professional help and admitted that her therapist has helped her to be more open with her feelings.

Kerry is open about her mental health struggles

"Learning how to love myself and my body is a lifelong process. But I definitely don't struggle the way I used to," she admitted.

"Therapy helped me realize that maybe it's OK for me to communicate my feelings. Instead of literally stuffing them down with food, maybe it's OK for me to express myself."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.