Kerry Washington always looks flawless, and during the week she left her fans stunned when she debuted a brand-new look.

The star has previously been either wearing her hair straight or in braids, but now she's rocking curls, and she couldn't have looked better. She took to her Instagram to show off her new 'do and she shared three snaps to showcase the style in all of its glory. Her accessories and makeup only heightened her beauty as she looked perfect with some red lipstick and golden earrings.

In two of the shots, she played with her hair, while in one of the others she posed with her hand on her hips as she wore a white top.

In the caption, she wrote: "Fresh cut. Curls and coils. Thanks to the artist that is @villalobos_linda," and she finished with the scissors emoji.

Her fans couldn't believe their eyes over the stunning makeover, and they were quick to share their adoration with the Scandal star.

One enthused: "You better serve us these curls!!" and a second added: "Shut the front door!!" followed by a string of flame emojis.

Kerry showed off her gorgeous new 'do

A third raved: "Outstanding, GOD is allowing you to live a Queen's life honey," while a fourth posted: "Pure Black Girl Magic is awesome, wishing you a Terrific Tuesday."

And many more continued to praise her new curls, so it was clear that the look had the approval of her legions of followers.

It's not just her hair that usually leaves fans stunned, as many often lose their minds over her mind-blowing fashion sense.

The star always has amazing hair

Last year, the Little Fires Everywhere star looked sensational in an LBD, which featured black straps that ran over her shoulders.

She accessorized with a necklace and a beautiful pair of earrings and her makeup was flawless, as she opted for a mesmerizing red lip.

However, it was her hair that near enough stole the show, as she'd done it up with two puffs – and it suited her perfectly.

"2 puffs, 4 moods," she joked as she captioned the series of four photos, which saw her strike a different pose in each one.

