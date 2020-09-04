Kerry Washington shares bikini selfie inside garden of LA home The actress lives with her husband and their three children

Kerry Washington looked a far cry from her character on Little Fires Everywhere when she glammed up for a poolside bikini selfie inside the gardens of her stunning LA home.

The star looked sensational as she drifted out on an inflatable butterfly into the blue swimming pool wearing a pretty two-piece.

Kerry, 43, captioned the sun-kissed photo: "#MondayMotivation" and made reference to Mariah Carey and her Butterfly album.

The post caught the famous songstress’ eye and she responded with a quick-witted comment:

"#EveningMotivation (night owl) = binge watching scandal as Olivia Pope wears the white hat and rules the world. *Willing it into existence* LOVE YOU!"

Kerry is fiercely private when it comes to her personal life, especially when it involves her childrren.

Kerry found time to relax in her pool

The actress has daughter, Isabelle, six, and son, Caleb, three, with her former NFL star husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, 39, and she’s also a stepmother to his 14-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

There have been times when she’s wanted to share photos of her children but revealed in an interview with Willie Geist why she holds back.

"I have moments where I take pictures or videos of one of my three amazing kids and I want to post it online, and I tend to just send it to my parents or to my shrink instead," she said before revealing she has a personal Instagram account for her family.

Kerry and her husband Nnamdi have three children

"I have a private Instagram to my shrink and he loves it. It's not great when I get parenting feedback, incidentally, based on something he heard me say in the background of the video."

Kerry has been married to Nnamdi since 2013, but prefers to keep her relationship out of the spotlight.

"I have girlfriends in this business who talk about their personal lives, and it works for them, and I love it," she told Glamour. "But not for me. I learned through experience that it doesn't work for me to talk about my personal life."



