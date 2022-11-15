Luke Bryan's wife Caroline inundated with prayers after unexpected surgery The American Idol star's wife shared photos from her hospital bed

Luke Bryan's wife Caroline Boyer caused panic among her fans when she shared several photos from a hospital bed on Monday.

The singer's wife revealed that she had undergone "unexpected" surgery on her hip at the Bone and Joint Institute of TN, posting a photo of herself wearing a scrub cap and hospital gown while hooked up to wires and machines ahead of her operation.

While her husband didn't appear to be in the room with her, Caroline revealed she was being well looked after by her friends.

"Well... unexpected hip surgery... but I got the best care and surrounded by the most selfless friends ever!" she captioned the photo, which also saw her giving the camera two thumbs up.

Caroline also shared a short clip following her procedure, which revealed the great care her friends were taking of her as she lay in the bed with her legs strapped together.

She also showed off the sweet tweaks they had made to the walker by her bedside, adding personalized stickers which included "Y'all Need Jesus" and a photo of a gerbil.

Caroline underwent unexpected hip surgery

Caroline even received a new T-shirt which was hilariously emblazoned with “Straight Outta Hip surgery" across the front.

"Sweetest friends in the world," she can be heard saying as she panned the camera around the room to reveal three friends who had come to look after her.

While Caroline didn't reveal the reason behind her sudden need for hip surgery, it appears to have been a quick turnaround.

Caroline looked in great health at the CMAs on November 9

It was only a week ago that Caroline was walking the red carpet alongside her famous husband at the CMA Awards, so her sudden hospital stay came as a shock to many of her followers, who were quick to send prayers and well wishes.

"OMG What happened?? Prayers sweetheart that everything goes well and you heal quickly," one concerned follower commented.

A second said: "Oh my goodness Caroline!! You always do the unexpected, but this tops it! Get better soon." A third added: "Oh, goodness!! Prayers that surgery goes well, and your recovery is quick."

