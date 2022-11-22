Kelly Clarkson's fans worry for her health after continued absence from talk show Where is the American Idol winner?

Kelly Clarkson fans were left worried after they tuned into the latest installment of The Kelly Clarkson Show to find her absent from her hosting duties.

Instead, Sunita Mani led a takeover of the show by the cast of the movie Spirited, including Octavia Spencer, Will Ferrell, and Ryan Reynolds.

For those tuning in on Monday, however, the answer was clear as Sunita clarified at the very beginning why the show felt so different and where the singer really was.

"No, you are not seeing things, I am in fact, not Kelly," she said at the top of the show. "She's not feeling great today, so it's me, Sunita Mani, to the rescue!"

However, while many fans believed this to be a one-off, several began to feel even more concerned when the teaser for Tuesday's episode showed Mario Lopez as the guest host.

Many of her ardent followers took to social media to share their worries for the host and wished for a quick and speedy recovery and return to the screen.

Kelly was unwell and unable to host the show on Monday and Tuesday

"Feel better soon beautiful queen, and I can't wait," one said, while another added: "So disappointed that Kelly was sick for this….she would have enjoyed it….get better, we miss you."

Octavia Spencer also shouted out the American Idol winner with a tweet that said: "Excited for the takeover, Kelly! We missed you!"

But viewers need not worry for too much longer, as Kelly is set to return with the following episode, as teasers released for Wednesday's show see her take up her hosting duties as usual.

The singer will return to the screen on Wednesday

Kelly is likely taking the time to recover and relax in her $5.4m home in Toluca Lake with her daughter River Rose, eight, and son Remington Alexander, six, by her side for support. And we're sure that when she returns, she'll be as perfect as ever!

