Travis Barker reveals painful injury following birthday celebrations with Kourtney Kardashian The Blink-182 drummer shared X-rays on Instagram

Travis Barker faced another trip to the emergency room this week after revealing a painful-looking injury he sustained over the weekend.

The Blink-182 drummer – who recently celebrated his 47th birthday in Tennessee with his wife Kourtney Kardashian – took to Instagram to share images of himself in hospital as he revealed he has broken his toe and must now wear a boot on his left foot while he recovers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love story

One photo he shared showed an X-ray of his feet with what appeared to be a doctor pointing out his broken toe. "BROKE MY TOE," he captioned the image, alongside a scrunched-up face emoji to convey his frustration and sadness.

A second photo showed his left foot being strapped into a boot by a medical professional. Although Travis did not reveal how long he will need to wear the boot, broken toes usually heal within four to six weeks, according to the Mayo Clinic.

TRENDING NOW: Sharon Stone shares update on her health after upsetting diagnosis

TRENDING NOW: Billie Eilish turns heads wearing see-through dress in the rain

Travis' injury comes after he enjoyed a break in Tennessee with Kourtney and his family to celebrate his recent birthday.

Travis shared an X-ray of his broken toe

The couple even teased the possibility of eventually moving there, with Kourtney commenting on Travis' photos from the getaway: "Let's move there," to which he replied: "Yesssss."

When one fan replied: "You should move to Tennessee get out of Hollywood," Travis responded: "Probably will eventually."

Travis' hospital visit comes just five months after he was rushed to the ER due to pancreatitis. According to TMZ at the time, doctors believed that the illness was triggered by a colonoscopy.

Travis will be in recovery for several weeks

Travis had cryptically tweeted a message just before the incident, which read: "God save me." It is not known whether he was talking about his health or referencing the name of the song he produced for his good friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

The star's daughter Alabama Barker soon broke her silence, writing: "Please send your prayers," on Instagram Stories.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.