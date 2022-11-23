Mike Tindall wows I'm A Celebrity fans with secret Meghan Markle-approved skill

I'm A Celebrity star Mike Tindall is famed for his rugby skills, but it turns out the sportsman is talented in another area too – and Meghan Markle would likely be impressed.

During Tuesday's episode of I'm A Celebrity, Mike, Boy George and Seann Walsh took part in the Grot Yoga challenge, which saw the three of them contort their bodies into yoga poses, while shudder-worthy buckets of offal and slime rained down on them.

Before the trial took place, Ant and Dec asked the three contestants about their yoga skills, noting that they suspected Mike might have prior experience due to his rugby background.

"Yoga is part of training," Mike acknowledged, before adding: "It's not my specialty."

Despite this, Mike wowed fans with his yoga prowess, contorting his body into various poses with ease, excelling at one called 'kneeling tree.'

Mike Tindall impressed I'm A Celebrity viewers with his yoga skills

The contestants won all eight stars in the trial, and fans were delighted with their performance. "Hilarious slimy yoga trial. Seriously, best trial yet," one wrote.

Another commented: "Seann Walsh is distressed in the Grot Yoga trial, Boy George and Mike Tindall are sitting there without a care in the world."

Mike, Boy George and Seann Walsh did well in the trial

Mike isn't the only royal with yoga skills – Meghan Markle, who is married to Mike's cousin-in-law Prince Harry, is vocal about her passion for the practice and has been doing yoga since she was eight years old.

"I'll do yoga a couple of times a week – hot yoga, specifically," Meghan told Best Health Magazine in 2016.

Meghan has also previously said: "I love an intense vinyasa class – and even better if it's blasting hip hop and done in a dark room with candlelight."

