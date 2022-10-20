Meghan Markle shares 'inner work' that helps her move on from anger The Duchess has a very Californian approach

Meghan Markle spoke candidly about the "inner work" she's done to move on from anger.

SEE: Meghan Markle looks breathtaking in the silkiest ballgown ever

During an interview with Variety, the Duchess of Sussex explained how her Californian upbringing influenced how she moves on from anger, sharing: "I've done a lot of internal work — I'm from California, it's in the water — and whether you're exercising or meditating, you’re sometimes asked to picture a person that makes you angry.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle promises to be 'unfiltered'

"You think about them, you get it all out, and then you're asked to think about them as a 6-year-old child. Can you forgive them? That's how I contextually approach that."

READ: Meghan Markle speaks candidly about actress portraying her in future shows

MORE: Meghan Markle makes bold statement as she makes unexpected appearance in LA

Meghan is known to be dedicated to her wellness habits, and is a fan of Vedic meditation, according to a post on her now-defunct blog, The Tig.

Written in 2015, Meghan said that she found meditation: "endlessly daunting at first [the thoughts, the distractions, the boredom of it]".

Meghan Markle has many wellness habits, including Pilates

The 41-year-old persevered, and said it quickly became the "quietude that rocked my world."

MORE: Inside Meghan Markle's mother Doria's whirlwind romance and unconventional wedding

After a year, she realised: "I am just happier. And meditation has much to do with it."

Meghan Markle is dedicated to wellness

Meghan encouraged her readers to meditate at least once, writing: "The worst thing that can happen is that you gave yourself 10 minutes of quiet in an endlessly loud world."

Exercise-wise, the mum-of-two is known to love Pilates, hiking, boxing and yoga – something she has practised since she was eight years old, with her mother Doria Ragland, who is a yoga teacher.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.