Jamie Redknapp pens touching message to young son The former footballer took to social media

Jamie Redknapp took to his Instagram account with the sweetest message for his son Beau who turned 14 on Thursday.

READ: Jamie Redknapp's pregnant bride Frida's shoulder-baring wedding dress inspired by royalty?

The former football star, 49, uploaded the most heartwarming string of photos alongside his middle son, in aid of his special milestone, which he accompanied with a gushing message.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp teases son in sweet golfing video

The doting father penned: "Happy 14th birthday Beau. So proud of you. Keep working hard at everything you do . I love you so much . Have the best day. Dad," alongside a red love heart emoji.

MORE: Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra are so loved-up in 54-year-old wedding photos

MORE: Jamie Redknapp shares emotional post as son Charley leaves home

The featured photo in the carousel shows the father-son duo looking closer than ever, dressed to the nines in suits and Jamie can be seen holding his son's face.

Jamie shared the update on Instagram

Other snaps show the pair enjoying time on holiday together, as well as a quick car selfie.

Friends and fans flocked to wish the youngster a Happy Birthday in the comments section. One follower penned: "Happy birthday! My boy turns 15 on Monday. Where does that time go Jamie?!" to which Jamie replied: "Scary mate."

Louise also took to Instagram with a sweet message

Louise Redknapp, Jamie's ex-wife also shared a touching message for her youngest and captioning a post on Instagram wrote: "To my ray of sunshine. I absolutely adore you, you make me so proud every single day! Carry on being brilliant at [everything] you do. Now both my boys love proving how much taller they are than me. Happy 14th Birthday Beau Beau! Love Mum Xxx."

Louise is so close with her boys

Amongst the heartwarming photos shared by the singer, 48, was the most hilarious photo of the 14-year-old picking up his mother and carrying her in a "fireman's carry" over his shoulder.

Louise and Jamie share two sons, Beau and his older brother Charley, 18, who has recently moved to Arizona to study at college. The former couple filed for divorce in 2017 after being married for 19 years.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.