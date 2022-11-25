The £39 tool at the top of Victoria Beckham's Christmas list

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

What do you buy the woman who has everything for Christmas? If she happens to be Victoria Beckham, we know exactly what she's after this year.

In an interview with ES Magazine, Victoria revealed that Bala Bangles' 'Ankle and Wrist Weights' are top of her wish list – and the nifty bit of fitness kit is currently on sale for £39, rather than £49.99!

WATCH: Victoria Beckham unveils unseen space inside endless dressing room

"I love to work out. I work out every day," VB told ES. "These Bala Bangles are a great addition to your routine."

The weight strap around your wrist or ankles, adding resistance to your exercises, as well as turning everyday activities into a workout too.

If you fancy giving the weights a whirl, but want a less expensive option, try Amazon's £22.99 dupe.

Victoria Beckham adds ankle weights to her workouts

They look exactly like Bala's weights and have glowing reviews on Amazon. "Very happy with these weights. Use them on my ankles or wrists and a great addition to my workout," one fan wrote, while another added: "Perfect, just as good, if not better than more expensive brands. Love the Velcro fastening."

Adjustable Wrist Weights Ankle Weights, £22.99, Amazon

Ankle weights work by adding a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout, making your muscles work harder during even the most simple of moves – take a leg raise for example.

Adding an ankle weight to a leg raise intensifies it for better toning and they can be used in all kinds of workouts, from yoga to aerobics, boxing, pilates and walking.

Ankle weights are also handy if you’re recovering from an injury, as they can be used to strengthen during rehab.

Halle Berry and model Vogue Williams regularly add them to their exercises too, while Hailey Bieber uses them during donkey kicks to tone her glutes.

Actress Kate Hudson adds ankle weights to her Pilates sessions too, with her trainer Nicole Stuart telling Self: "Ankle weights are a great way to change things up and work your lower [body] more. Kate just likes to throw them on sometimes to switch things up."

