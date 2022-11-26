Love Lululemon as much as the celebs do? These Black Friday deals will floor you

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Celebrities love Lululemon and it's easy to see why. The luxe sportswear is stylish, functional and excellent quality. From Kim Kardashian to Kate Middleton, Olivia Wilde & more, plenty of celebrities are often photographed leaving for the gym clad in Lululemon.

For Black Friday/Cyber Weekend, the brand has reduced plenty of items. From leggings to hoodies, coats and sports bras.

Scroll down to see some of the best deals…

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28", £64 (WAS £88), Lululemon

Meghan Markle is a big fan of her Align leggings and they're powered by Nulu fabric, which is so weightless and buttery soft.

lululemon Align Reversible Bra Light Support for A/B Cup, £29 / $39 (WAS £48), Lululemon

The lululemon Align yoga bra is reversible and wraps you in buttery softness - it's intended for low-impact activities.

Lightweight cropped track jacket, £84 (WAS £118), Lululemon

There's more to this lightweight track jacket than meets the eye. Multiple cinches transform the shape for a fit to suit your every move. Ideal for runners as it's waterproof and windproof.

Lightweight Mesh Reversible Yoga T-Shirt, £34 (WAS £48), Lululemon

Layered over your favourite sports bra, this mesh yoga tee offers sheer, breathable, barely-there coverage.

City Adventurer Backpack, £49 (WAS £68), Lululemon

This micro-sized City Adventurer backpack has adjustable shoulder straps and converts easily from backpack to cross-body bag. This is an online deal only, and there are various colours to choose from.

