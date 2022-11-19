Jamie Redknapp shares touching family photos to mark baby Raphael's special milestone

Jamie Redknapp took to social media on Saturday with a touching selection of photos to mark his son Raphael's first birthday

TRENDING NOW: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprise at Elton John concert – but it's not what you think

The former football star, 49, posted a string of heartwarming family photos on his Instagram feed which saw his little one posing alongside his adoring family members, including an incredible photo showing him on holiday with his mum and dad.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp's baby son Raphael takes after his dad in adorable new video

Captioning the photos, the doting father penned: "Happy 1st birthday Raphael. You have brought so much joy to our family with your cheeky character. We love you so much," alongside a red love heart emoji.

MORE: Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra are so loved-up in 54-year-old wedding photos

READ: Jamie Redknapp shares emotional post as son Charley leaves home

Other photos in the carousel showed the one-year-old looking fabulous as he posed in a khaki baseball cap positioned sideways on his head - which certainly captured his cheeky side!

The footballer took to Instagram

Another sweet photo showed the little one surrounded by his older brothers Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, whom Jamie shares with his ex-wife, Louise Redknapp.

The heartwarming update was met with delight from followers of the former footballer who took to the comments section to share their well-wishes for the youngster on his big day.

Jamie shares Raphael with his wife of one year, Frida Redknapp. The pair Jamie have a total of seven children in their blended family. They welcomed baby Raphael one month after getting married in October 2021 at Chelsea Registry Office in West London.

The pair celebrated their one year anniversary with a holiday

Last month, the husband-and-wife duo celebrated their first wedding anniversary together and jetted off with their youngest to mark the special occasion.

Although the son of Harry Redknapp didn't share the exact location of the idyllic trip, he did post an incredible photo of the trio relaxing on the beach.

Alongside the snap were the words: "Perfect anniversary/birthday getaway last week with our little man," referring to Frida's birthday.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.