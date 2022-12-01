Al Roker and his family have had a difficult few weeks, with the star being admitted to hospital for blood clots which traveled to his lungs.

News broke on Wednesday, that while the much-loved star was able to return to his home for Thanksgiving, he was reportedly rushed back in an ambulance, the day after.

Al's youngest daughter, Leila, took to Instagram after Page Six and multiple other outlets shared the news about her dad and delivered an emotional update on the last month.

WATCH: Al Roker's rise to fame - the Today show weatherman is adored

Alongside a series of upbeat photos, including one of her, Al, her mom, Deborah Roberts, brother, Nick, and sister, Courtney, she wrote: "November photo dump - the parts of this month that were actually enjoyable."

Fans rushed to check on her father and commented: "Hope your dad is feeling and doing better," while another added: "Love to you! Praying for more good times," and a third wrote: "Prayers for your family/dad."

The beloved host has been off from the Today show for several weeks due to ill health, though he had returned home on Thursday, 24 November, just in time to spend the holidays with his family.

Al's daughter shared some enjoyable moments from what has been a difficult month

Still, he did not return to his hosting duties the following week, and Page Six reported that less than 24 hours after being discharged, he was taken back to the hospital via ambulance.

It has also been reported that his wife, Deborah, was quick to follow his ambulance back to the hospital from their Upper East Side home.

Al has three grown children

Al is typically very active on his Instagram page, posting daily updates for his fans about his life, though his last post is from nearly a week ago.

Deborah shared an update with a photo of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting on TV from what appeared to be a hospital room.

