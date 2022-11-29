Deborah Roberts shares enlightening message as husband Al Roker continues absence from Today It's been a tough time for the star and his family

Al Roker was feeling more grateful than ever when he was able to celebrate Thanksgiving out of hospital and with his family - and he wasn't the only one feeling emotional.

The much-loved weatherman's wife, Deborah Roberts, has been inundated with supportive messages and heartfelt comments with her enlightening social media posts this week.

One image she posted showed Al - who had been hospitalized with blood clots which had traveled to his lungs - alongside Deborah and their children, Leila, 24, and Nick, 20, and Al's daughter Courtney, 35

The photo was the same one that Al shared and she wrote: "Thursday thankfulness and then some. Holding on tight and cherishing this moment like never before. Welcome home my dear sweetheart, @alroker Gratitude isn’t an adequate description but we will start there. Brilliant medical minds. Loving family and friends. Unceasing Prayer warriors. #thanksgiving."

Several days later she added an image of the sun shining through the trees in New York and simply wrote: "The light."

Both Al and his wife Deborah shared the same Thanskgiving photo

This sparked a barrage of messages with people writing: "You, your husband and your family are a wonderful example of light in this world. I’m praying for healing and full health to be restored," and, "We love your family. Praying for Al," and, "Even the darkest times will end and the sun shines bright once again. Blessings."

Al had taken to Instagram to explain his absence on Today, following many messages from loyal fans who were wanting to know where he was.

Al was released from hospital just in time for Thanksgiving

Alongside a photo of some flowers, Al wrote: "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

