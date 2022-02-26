Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision The star stepped away from Today

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime.

The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed.

Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission to get his steps in and fans couldn't have praised him more.

WATCH: Al Roker shares nerves with fans amid New York weather warning

The star captioned a video of himself powerwalking around the airport and explained: "Turning #lemonsintolemonade Delayed on my way to @sobewffest to judge the #burgerbash hosted by my pals, @rachaelray and @chefjoseandres BUT, I walked 3 miles in the gorgeous new @terminalblga."

His fans commented: "I love that attitude! Lemons into lemonade. Getting some steps in vs sitting at the gate feeling frustrated. I’m going to try this next time:) Go, Al," and another added: "You're so inspiring."

Even the LaGuardia Terminal B had something to say and their Instagram account wrote back: "Hey Al. We're thrilled to have you in the Terminal today and are delighted to hear you're liking what you're seeing."

Al made the most of a bad situation

Fortunately, Al made it to his destination safely and later posted videos and photos from his judging gig at the gourmet gathering.

Al has made his health a priority in recent years and was recently hailed a "national treasure" due to his dedication to his wellbeing and his workout tunes of choice.

In the social media clip, the father-of-three could be seen on his treadmill whilst letting his followers in on a secret... he loves working out to The Spinners.

Al has made his health a huge priority

"One of the things that brings me joy? Listening to The Spinners, old school baby! That's right," he said.

"And nothing makes me feel better than putting on your walking cane, putting on your hat and going to see The Rubberband Man, that’s right. In the meantime, have a great weekend, take care of yourself and hopefully, will see you on Monday!"

Fans loved his video, with many hailing him a "national treasure" and "inspiring".

"Al… You Are A National Treasure‼️ Continue to Be Great On Purpose!" one wrote, whilst another added: "Awesome song choice, and you are so inspiring."

