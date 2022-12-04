LeAnn Rimes shares health update as she takes a break after canceling show The Blue singer is in recovery

LeAnn Rimes took to social media to share an update on her health, which took a turn for the worse after starting out as the flu.

The illness led her to even cancel a show, and while recovering, a sudden cough caused it to intensify to the point that she couldn't even talk, let alone sing.

While in a detoxification chamber at home, she wrote: "Fun update…I coughed so hard during this flu that I burst a blood vessel on my right vocal chord. Sucks!"

LeAnn detailed the recovery process that would follow, a majority of it requiring her to remain on strict vocal rest to get back into performing shape.

"On strict voice rest!" she continued. "I found an app that speaks for me, which is bringing some laughter to this crappy moment! #smallwins."

The singer then posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories as she rest at home, including even more of her regimen for a speedy recovery.

LeAnn's health took a turn for the worse as she was forced to go on vocal rest

She listed them out as: "No talking; hyperbaric to speed up healing; sauna to sweat it out; lots of onion, apple, and cinnamon tea for white blood cells; fasting to help clean up this virus in my system."

LeAnn did add a more positive spin to her situation while having to remain at home, revealing that she was using her time in recovery and "healing" to wrap some Christmas presents ahead of time.

The How Do I Live singer was slated to kick off her Joy: The Holiday Tour in Verona, New York on 29 November, but was forced to cancel due to illness, presumably the flu.

She shared a statement at the time that read: "To my Verona, NY fans, I'm sorry to announce that we'll have to cancel the show this Friday because I'm too sick to travel and perform.

The singer is following a strict regimen as she takes a break to rest and heal

"It breaks my heart I can't be there as I was so excited to celebrate the holiday season with you all," she continued, promising to reschedule the show in the near future.

