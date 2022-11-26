LeAnn Rimes gives special Thanksgiving shoutout to husband Eddie Cibrian's ex-wife Brandi Glanville

LeAnn Rimes has given a sweet shoutout to her husband Eddie Cibrian's ex-wife Brandi Glanville as she missed their family Thanksgiving. On the special day LeAnn took to Instagram to post a picture of herself and Eddie and his two sons, Jake and Mason, and Eddie's parents.

"'We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures,' -Thornton Wilder," LeAnn captioned the post, tagging the phrases 'Thanksgiving' and 'Thankful' before adding: "@brandiglanville we missed you."

"Happy Thanksgiving! So thankful for you all. #modernfamily," Brandi commented in response and LeAnn replied with a heart emoji.

Brandi shared the same picture on her own account and revealed she was home sick and unable to join her sons and ex-husband. "Happy Thanksgiving to all! I missed my modern family today as I’m at home in bed with a cold. Love these people," she captioned her own post.

Their friendship has been built over the years following their contentious relationship when it emerged in 2009 that Eddie had been cheating on Brandi with LeAnn. Brandi and Eddie were married from 2001 to 2010, while LeAnn was married to her own husband Dean Sheremet and filed for divorce shortly after the news broke.

Eddie and LeAnn then wed in April 2011 and were in a public feud with Brandi for several years. However they came together over co-parenting Jake, 15, and 19-year-old Mason.

LeAnn shared this picture with fans and Brandi reposted it

"I love to see this!" commented one fan. "A willingness to grow and change for the better so that you and your ex and the new partner(s) are able to peacefully co-parent should always be applauded."

LeAnn recently turned 40 and released her fifteenth studio album, God's Work. She has been on a promotional tour for the record that recently took her to New York City, and she took a moment to express gratitude for where life had taken her.

"Couldn’t have asked for a better way to release #godswork into the world. Blessed to be surrounded by the sweetest souls, who worked so hard to make it happen," she captioned the post.

