Jenna Ortega wows in fashion-forward outfit as she shares heartfelt exchange with co-star Christina Ricci The new Netflix show has been a huge hit already

Jenna Ortega has become a household name overnight thanks to the success of Wednesday - Netflix's latest binge-watched show.

TRENDING: Dylan Dreyer is glowing as she shares happy update on Today Show

The actress has been wowing her ever-increasing fanbase on social media with photos from behind-the-scenes on the show, as well as from at the recent premiere - where she stepped out in a fashion-forward black lace dress complete with a veil and thigh-high slit.

Jenna's daring look proved to be a hit with her fans, as she posed for photos alongside her on-screen family, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams in the Tim Burton adaptation.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Jenna Ortega star in Wednesday - Netflix's hit new show

What's more, Christina Ricci, who stars in Wednesday as teacher Marilyn Thornhill, was one of the first to comment on the red carpet photos after Jenna shared them on social media.

TRENDING NOW: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release docuseries trailer

MORE: Savannah Guthrie reveals shock injury on cooking show

Jenna had written alongside the images: "Don’t even know if there’s right words. Thanks everyone for watching," resulting in Christina - who played Wednesday in the 1991 film - responded with a series of love heart emojis.

Christina also shared a photo of Jenna and Gwendoline Christie, who plays Larissa Weems in the show, and wrote: "My favorite ladies." Jenna responded: "Too bad the legend is behind the camera."

Jenna Ortega looked incredible in a sheer lace dress alongside her Wednesday co-stars

Wednesday has been described as a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery", and the new series marks director Tim Burton's first TV project.

MOST READ: Al Roker shares heartfelt message from hospital during health battle

TRENDING STORY: Dylan Dreyer's waterfront home leaves fans in awe

The official synopsis reads: "Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Jenna with Wednesday co-stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Christina Ricci

Jenna had a wonderful time on set filming Wednesday and recently opened up about working alongside predecessor Christina on the show.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' fans react to star's youthful appearance in new photo

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare selfie of husband Michael Douglas for this special reason

Chatting to MTV News, she said: "I think when [Christina] was on set, neither one of us said Wednesday once to each other. I don't think she wanted to get in the way of my performance and feel like she was overbearing... I felt like I didn't want to pull up something that she did 30 years ago. For the sake of my own benefit, but two, I didn't want to rip her off and I didn't want to be too much like her."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.