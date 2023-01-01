Tennis legend Martina Navratilova responds to fans following shock cancer diagnosis The sporting star is battling two types of cancer

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has taken to her social media account to thank fans for their support following news of her cancer diagnosis.

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis inundated with support as she reveals injury ahead of new year celebrations

The former world number one player, age 66, released a statement on Monday revealing she is suffering from throat and breast cancer, for which she has started treatment.

After the news broke, Martina, who won an incredible 59 singles and doubles titles during her career, posted on her Twitter account: "Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again- thank you all for your support and I am not done yet:) Xoxoxo."

Martina Navratilova was inudated by supportive messages

Fans had been tweeting messages of support for the star since learning of her condition, and sent more kind words after the tennis champion's latest Tweet.

One follower told Martina: "Just read the news and sending you warmth, strength, and love!" while another posted: "Sending you all good wishes. You are such a hero to so many!"

A third wrote: "Wishing you nothing but the best and thinking good thoughts for you."

Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again- thank you all for your support and I am not done yet:)

Xoxoxo — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 2, 2023

READ: Howie Mandel's mystery illness that got AGT fans talking

MORE: Jonathan Ross gives health update on daughter Betty: 'It's been tough'

The statement said: "Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with stage one throat cancer. The prognosis is good and Martina will start her treatment this month." The breast lump was found at the same time as Martina's throat cancer and is unrelated.

It continued: "Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Fort Worth. When it didn't go down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as stage one throat cancer."

"Both these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes. Martina won't be covering the Australian Open for Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to be able to join in from time to time by Zoom."

This is the second time Martina has fought breast cancer. She was treated for the condition back in April 2010, having had the tumour removed and undergoing radiation therapy. We wish Martina all the best for her recovery.