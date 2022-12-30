Jamie Lee Curtis inundated with support as she reveals injury ahead of new year celebrations The Halloween star will need to take it easy!

People across the world are preparing to welcome 2023 in with style, but Jamie Lee Curtis might have to take a small step back after she sustained an injury.

Taking to her social media, the star revealed that she had slipped and sprained her wrist, even showing a black-and-white photo of herself holding her hand up in a support, while wearing a T-shirt that read: "I am not dead." She also compared herself to her characters in Halloween Ends and Everything Everywhere All at Once, who both sported injuries.

In her caption, she shared: "I slipped and strained my wrist and so life imitated art in a really funny way. I hope for a very CREATIVE 2023 for us ALL!"

The star was immediately supported by her 4.7 million Instagram followers, with one writing: "Feel better soon Jamie."

A second commented: "Only the best to you in the New Year!" while a third posted: "Healing wishes to you."

A fourth added: "Sending love and light," and a fifth said: "Feel better!! You're the best."

Jamie shared details of her injury with fans

Jamie has an incredibly supportive fanbase and they rallied to her support earlier this month when she spoke openly about her sobriety.

On the topic of her future legacy, Jamie touched on addiction and alcoholism, and couldn't help but get emotional and tear up a little when detailing her own experiences with it.

"Being sober is going to be a legacy, for sure, because you are stopping what has been a generational issue in my biological family," she said, with Colin quickly raising his hand as he identified with her point, himself also being sober for over ten years.

She admitted: "For me, sobriety is the greatest… it will be the single greatest thing I do if I stay sober," getting choked up as she said so.

Jamie will be with her family as she recovers

"This talk was better than most films I’ve seen this year!" One said and another added: "Seeing her go into an emotional flashback is so heartbreaking… Compassion for survivors, victims, and relatives is so important."

A third posted: "Thank you for this - much needed for many of us who struggled for years with alcoholism in the family."

Jamie has been sober since 1999, having had an opiate addiction for ten years.

