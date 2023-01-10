Anna Kendrick's $7m Hollywood Hills home once belonged to Mila Kunis The Pitch Perfect star has some very famous neighbors

Anna Kendrick made headlines this week when she revealed she made embryos with an ex-boyfriend who told her he had feelings for another woman.

The Pitch Perfect star lived with her unnamed beau for six years before their relationship ended – but she's since gone on to purchase a jaw-dropping new home in the Hollywood Hills that once belonged to Mila Kunis before it was bought by Muse drummer Dominic Howard.

Anna's 4,884 square feet home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms and boasts a stunning view of the San Fernando Valley, as seen in photos obtained by The Dirt.

The extremely private home, which comes equipped with a high-tech security surveillance system, is nestled near the end of a secluded cul-de-sac in the celebrity enclave. Anna's neighbors include Red Hot Chili Peppers' John Frusciante and Swedish pop star Tove Lo.

Inside the airy abode, which features high-beamed ceilings and large windows that offer panoramic views, there is an open-plan kitchen, living room, and dining room that boasts imported French oak flooring. There is also a soundproof movie theatre and a library with a bar and corner fireplace.

Anna's home boasts panoramic views

The master bedroom is in a private wing of the single-story home and features walls of glass that open directly to the backyard, while the main bathroom has dual sinks in gray marble with brass fittings.

Outside is just as incredible thanks to the "resort-like yard", which boasts a swimming pool and spa, a fire pit, a flagstone patio, and an outdoor kitchen and al fresco dining area.

Anna's very private home once belonged to Mila Kunis

Beside the property is a two-story building that houses a two-car garage, a guesthouse with a full-bedroom suite, and a recording studio, which was likely added by the previous owner Dominic.

Despite buying her new home last year, Anna has still reportedly held onto the $1 million starter home she bought above Beachwood Canyon back in 2012.

