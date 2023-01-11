Best foam rollers to ease those aches and pains all year round

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Foam rollers are all the craze for gym bunnies and fitness fanatics.

But, you don’t have to be a supreme athlete to use them, as they are ideal for stretching every muscle, which makes this perfect for those stuck at their desks enduring back pain, as well as yogis, runners, and weight lifters.

What is foam rolling?

Foam rolling is a type of Self Myofascial Release (SMR), which is also known as trigger point therapy or self massage, and an essential to help with recovery and boost blood circulation.

What are foam rollers good for?

Users can roll on the foam roller to ease sore muscles and the tissue around the target area to loosen that tightness, which in turn can help to prevent injuries.

Which type of foam roller is best?

Foam rollers come in various shapes, and sizes, longer length, or small tennis ball-shaped designs to get into those knots.

Some creations are smooth, while others are textured to help you relieve any stiffness.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Best foam rollers

There are plenty of online retailers to shop the best foam rollers, from Therabody, Lululemon, Sweaty Betty and more.

Amazon

Amazon never fails to impress when it comes to its vast array of products, from different brands, across all departments.

One in particular we are shopping for is foam rollers, and they can come in different textures, shapes and sizes. However, with over 12,000 glowing reviews, and a step by step guide on how to use a foam roller, this gets our seal of approval.

Size: 33 x 14 x 14cm

Textured: Yes

Fit Nation Foam Roller, £12.99, Amazon

Argos

Ease your way into using a foam roller, or self massager, with a longer oblong shaped design, without any detailing or texture just to soften the blow.

This creation is medium to firm, which provides the necessary support to relax those knots, but without it being too uncomfortable.

Size: H45cm, W15cm, D15cm

Textured: No

Opti EVA Foam Roller, £16, Argos

Sweaty Betty

Have you ever seen anything like it? No, us neither, but we are here for it.

A foam roller should be integrated into your daily routine as much as drinking water, so we can see Sweaty Betty’s logic behind this two in one creation.

Size: 28 x 11.5 cm

Textured: Yes

Mobot Foam Roller Water Bottle, £32 (WAS £40), Sweaty Betty

Lululemon

Lululemon has a variety of foam roller sets to shop, and one comes in the form of the Release and Recover Ball Set, which is not for the faint hearted.

The bundle comes with three textured balls, which vary in size, to target various muscle groups so you can feel supple after your workout.

Textured: Yes

Release and Recover Ball Set, £14 (WAS £28), Lululemon

Decathlon

Decathlon is the place to shop everything fitness related, and that includes other accessoires, such as foam rollers.

Foam rollers are selling out fast at Decathlon, with one of the top-rated unavailable, this Tread Foam Roller is the affordable alternative we think will alleviate any pain.

Size: 32.2cm x 13.5cm.

Textured: Yes

Tread Foam Roller, £20.99, Decathlon

Therabody

Therabody is one of our favourite places to shop everything fitness, especially fitness recovery.

Many know Therabody for the iconic Theragun, but we have our eyes set on the selection of foam rollers available to shop at Therabody.

Therabody has a selection of foam rollers, from the vibrating Wave Roller for a personalised recovery, the Wave Duo, which is ideal for the upper body, and the Wave Solo, which is a more portable lightweight design ideal for those wanting to pinpoint pressure on a specific target area.

Size: 8.6 cm diameter

Textured: No

Wave Solo, £69, Therabody

Bala

Bala is another leading health and fitness brand many know and love, including us.

The Hourglass Roller is our latest must-have as it helps to alleviate muscle pain and tension with ease, and it is expertly designed so not to cause discomfort especially on the upper body.

Size: H45 x W10 x D10cm

Textured: No

Bala The Hourglass Roller, £44.95, John Lewis

Mountain Warehouse

Mountain Warehouse has numerous foam rollers to shop, from longer length creations, smaller designs to textured creations.

The EVA Foam Roller is available in different sizes so you can find your perfect fit to get into those hard to reach places causing you pain and discomfort, which helps with the textured surrounding.

Size: 15cm x 90cm

Texture: No

EVA Foam Roller, £18.95, Mountain Warehouse

NOW SHOP

The best gym equipment to make exercising at home even easier in 2023

15 best value treadmills to use at home: shop our pick of the best

Best dumbbells for women to crush your next home workout

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.