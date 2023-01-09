Victoria Beckham doesn't eat fruit for this surprising reason

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham is known for her intense workouts, from weightlifting to dancing, but the mother-of-four has another way she maintains her flat stomach, that has nothing to do with exercise.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter, Victoria revealed that she mostly cut fruit from her diet as it caused her to bloat. " I love fruit but don't eat too much, as it can make me feel quite bloated," she explained, before going into more detail of her eating habits.

"I eat lots of fresh fish, fresh vegetables and salads, as well as seeds and nuts," the 48-year-old said. "I am disciplined with my eating – that's how I find I get the most out of my body."

She continued: "My treat is a few glasses of red wine, and I also love tequila, and I do eat carbs. I have lots of avocado and really good fats, like salmon.

"With four children and a job, I work long hours and doing this works for me so I can give 100 percent."

Victoria Beckham follows a strict health routine

If Victoria does tuck into some fruit, she has a trick to ease bloating.

The fashion designer says she loves a salt bath, sharing: "Harper often makes an Epsom bath soak for me when I get home from work."

Bloat is often caused by water retention from salt and carbohydrates in our body, and magnesium, which is often found in Epsom salts, helps to rid the body of fluid retention.

"Bathing in magnesium-rich spa waters is a traditional therapy for many health conditions," says Dr. Sarah Brewer, medical director of Healthspan. "Just add a handful of magnesium flakes to your bath water, lie back and relax for 20 to 30 minutes."

It's not only VB that loves a salt bath - queen of wellness Gwyneth Paltrow said she uses Epsom salts "to detox, revive muscles and de-puff [her] skin."

Try Epsom salts for yourself

