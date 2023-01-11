What do the royals smell like? King Charles, Princess Kate, Prince William & Co's favourite scents

There's something about a perfectly-paired perfume that makes its wearer extremely hard to forget. In the words of Coco Chanel: "No elegance is possible without perfume. It is the unseen, unforgettable, ultimate accessory."

When we think of the best-dressed royals, we think of their sartorial excellence, their immaculate hair and makeup and their enviable regal glow. But what scents are the royals wearing? From the Princess of Wales to King Charles III, the Duchess of Sussex and even the late Queen Elizabeth II, discover exactly what perfumes and colognes the royals opt for to create that everlasting impact...

Princess Diana

Smelled like: British woodland, hyacinth, citrus and clove

According to Celebrity Fragrance Guide, the former Princess of Wales had a few favourites that she often spritzed - and one of them was Penhaligon's Bluebell, which you can still buy today. Priced at around £385 for a 100ml bottle, the fresh and fruity fragrance has citrus headnotes, mixed in with essences of Lily of the Valley, jasmine and rose, as well as a drop of clove and cinnamon.

King Charles

Smells like: Florals, citrus, bergamot

Prince Harry writes of his father's cologne in his book Spare, revealing that King Charles would "slather the stuff on his cheeks, his neck, his shirt. Flowery with a hit of something harsh, like pepper or gunpowder, it was made in Paris." It is thought His Majesty wears Dior’s Eau Sauvage after-shave, a masculine yet elegant fragrance which retails for around £90 for 100ml.

DIOR Eau Sauvage, £100, John Lewis

Princess Kate

Smells like: A fresh, crisp garden oasis, orange blossom, water lily

If the Princess of Wales' signature scent is anything like her sartorial prowess, there's no doubt it's a fragrance that promises to be unforgettable. Those who have seen the future Queen whilst she's off duty have reportedly shared that Kate smells incredible, like berries and summer fruits - very clean, crisp smells. The royal's go-to-perfume in question is believed to be Jo Malone's Orange Blossom cologne. She's said to love it so much that she reportedly fragranced her wedding with the scent.

Prince William

Smells like: Lemon, lavender and pine

Word has it that the Prince of Wales smells sharp and zesty, with hints of peppercorn and pine, thanks to Penhaligon’s Blenheim Bouquet. Though it's not confirmed which cologne the father-of-three is partial to, Penhaligon's is certainly fit for a future King - the eau de toilette was originally commissioned for the ninth Duke of Marlborough in 1902.

The prince's rumoured scent is also from the same brand as his late mother's, which makes it all the more special.

Queen Elizabeth II

Smelled like: 'A fine rose bush after a soft summer rain'

Floris London was known to be the late Queen's go-to perfume brand, with rumours that she opted for the signature White Rose scent. As the only perfume brand to be granted a royal warrant from the Queen, Floris London definitely has the royal seal of approval.

Not only that, both Her Majesty and Meghan Markle wore scents by the brand on their wedding days - and the brand even has a special scent in honour of the monarch, which was released in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years on the throne.

Floris London White Rose, £80, John Lewis

Duchess of Sussex

Smells like: Citrus, blackcurrant, delicate jasmine and sage

The Duchess of Sussex has been incredibly open in the past about her love for the perfect feminine fragrance. She previously told The Express: "Fragrance is my favourite thing. So much so that if I leave the house and I don’t put any on, I’ll turn around and go back home."

Meghan is believed to wear Oribe Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum and Jo Malone’s Wild Bluebell and Wood Sage & Sea Salt colognes.

