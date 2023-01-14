Jamie Lee Curtis shares disappointment after unexpected health issues The Everything Everywhere All at Once star will miss the Critics Choice Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis vented her frustration on Friday after she shared some unexpected health news with her fans.

The Halloween actress took to Instagram to announce that she has been forced to pull out of appearing at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards after testing positive for COVID-19 – just days after wowing audiences with her glamorous transformation at the Golden Globes.

Jamie, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once, shared a photo of three positive home tests alongside a message expressing her disappointment.

She penned: "[Expletive] COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues.

"Life on life's terms. I'm glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn't go to the @americanfilminstitute lunch and spread my germs"

She added: "I was SO looking forward to going to the @bafta tea and the @criticschoice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew!

Jamie Lee took three home Covid tests

"I'm so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people."

Her followers were quick to react to her sudden health woes and rushed to wish her a speedy recovery. "Thank you for testing & staying home. You always have been a great role model. Take care of yourself & hope you feel better soon!" replied one.

She was last seen at the Golden Globes

A second said: "I hope your powerful force knocks it out quickly with little or no symptoms." A third added: "I'm sorry. Covid is already unpleasant, especially when it disrupts plans."

Jamie looked happy and healthy during her last public appearance on Tuesday at the Golden Globe Awards, where she was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress but lost out to Angela Bassett.

