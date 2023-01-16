10 Blue Monday deals that will put a smile on your face

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With long dark nights, depressing weather and the festive season a distant memory, Blue Monday (the third Monday in January) is officially the saddest day of the year. So if you’re feeling low, know you’re not alone.

It’s safe to say most of us could do with some cheering up, and while showing some self love and being kind to yourself is number one, there's nothing like a bit of retail therapy.

Luckily many of our favourite brands are on board and have some amazing deals for you to treat yourself for less. Scroll on for our edit of the best online buys to brighten up your day.

40% off Amazon’s bestselling SAD lamp

If you only buy one thing today, make it a SAD lamp. The bright light positively affects the chemical and hormone levels in your brain, improving your mood - the perfect January purchase. This one has over 400 five-star reviews and is currently 40% off.

Sad Lamp, £29.98 (WAS £49.99), Amazon

Up to 50% off stylish bedding at John Lewis

Fresh sheets and a good night’s sleep are two things that always make us happy, so why not treat yourself to some of John Lewis’s cosiest bedding?

Crisp and Fresh 200 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton bedding, from £8, John Lewis

25% off Prosecco at M&S

If you’re not taking part in Dry January, you might be happy to hear that M&S has deals on selected wine and prosecco, like a saving of £18 on a case of Conte Priuli Prosecco Rosé. We’ll be sipping ours while we're watching Love Island.

Conte Priuli Prosecco Rosé - case of 6, £54 (WAS £72), M&S

20% off feel-good beauty at LookFantastic

A new beauty or makeup purchase always cheers us up and LookFantastic has 20% off selected beauty products today with the code SHOP.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair serum 30ml, £51.20 (WAS £64), LookFantastic

Up to 70% off at Net-a-Porter

If you really want to treat yourself, take a look at Net-a-Porter’s huge January sale. We’re eying up these gorgeous hot pink heels by The Attico with 50% off.

The Attico Perine satin pumps, £350 (WAS £700), Net-a-Porter

23% off cosy products at Kudd.ly

There’s no better day to invest in cosy items like hooded blankets, weighted blankets and heated slippers. Kudd.ly is offering 23% off everything for 23 hours.

Hoodie blanket, £49 (WAS £89), Kudd.ly

Up to 70% off Princess Kate-approved Aspinal of London

Princess Kate favourite Aspinal of London has a big sale on this Blue Monday, with up to 70% off selected products. How amazing is the celestial Crystal Star Clutch?

Crystal star clutch, £840 (WAS £1,200), Aspinal of London

Up to 60% off beautiful homeware at Oliver Bonas

Sometimes it’s the little things that make us smile the most and Oliver Bonas has discounts on lots of cute homeware, like this joy-inducing Happy cushion.

Happy yellow cotton cushion cover, £7.50 (WAS £22.50), Oliver Bonas

Up to 70% off high street favourite & Other Stories

One of our favourite fashion stores has up to 70% off sale items today, including almost 50% off these amazing patent leather chunky boots.

Chunky platform Chelsea leather boots, £85 (WAS £165), & Other Stories

Save £300 on holidays at lastminute.com

Nothing makes us happier than booking a holiday and right now you can save up to £300 on summer holiday packages at lastminute.com.

Holiday packages, from £252, lastminute.com

NOW SHOP

25 things to buy yourself to feel better if you have the Blue Monday January blues

48 best January Sales 2023: The New Year deals from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, ASOS & MORE!

I shop Amazon for a living and these are the only January Sale buys worth looking at