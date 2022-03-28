Charley Webb divides fans with 'vile' sleep hack

Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb took to Instagram to share her failsafe sleep hack – but fans aren’t convinced.

The actress shared a video of herself dropping CBD oil under her tongue at bedtime, captioned: "You guys know how much I love my sleep and it’s something I definitely try to prioritise, especially after having children so I do everything I can to make sure I have the best night’s sleep. My @cbii_cbd oil is the perfect night-time partner to help me drift into a relaxing sleep and wake up feeling refreshed no matter what. I pop a few drops under my tongue right before bed, hold for 30 seconds and that’s it!"

WATCH: Charley Webb shares bedtime sleep hack

While Charley is obviously a fan of CBD drops for sleep, saying she's taken them for years, her followers were divided. One commented: "I tried it but the taste made me gag! Really tried to get past that to reap the benefits too," while another wrote: "It’s vile isn’t it?" and a third agreed, commenting: "I have no idea how you can not pull a face afterwards. It's too greasy and has the most awful taste. Not for me at all."

The mum-of-three, who is an ambassador for CBD brand CB II advised her followers to try the gummies instead, writing: "I don’t mind the taste at all. Try the gummies if you want an alternative, they taste like sweets," and: "What a shame. Try the gummies, they taste just like a sweet."

Other followers were quick to defend the CBD drops, saying they work well for them too. One wrote: "You convinced me on this and I now use and have the best sleep I have had in years – thanks," while another commented: "Love this stuff, I sleep badly due to menopausal symptoms, this helps."

Charley Webb regularly posts about CBD on her Instagram

How to take CBD drops

Designed to be taken about an hour before bed, CBD sleep drops can help to soothe anxiety and aid restful sleep.

You should drop them beneath your tongue and hold them there for around two minutes. This allows the drop to be absorbed straight into the bloodstream, whereas if you swallow them they're broken down in your body by enzymes and so will have less of an effect. Plus they'll kick in quicker if you hold them under your tongue.

Granted, the taste of CBD drops does take some getting used to. They taste sort of muddy, which isn't for everyone, but the sleep-supporting benefits more than make up for it.

Best CBD drops for sleep

OTO Sleep Drops, £69, John Lewis

In these peppermint flavour drops the CBD is blended with lavender for calming, butterfly pea flower which is also designed to calm and field mint and spearmint flavouring for that pleasant minty taste. OTO says you should see a difference in the quality of your sleep after three days of usage, but when we tried them we slept better from the very first night.

Apothem Labs Lights Out Drops, £75/$103.50, Cult Beauty

If you struggle with the taste of CBD, these are the drops for you. They're salted caramel flavour (yum!). These are blended with sleep-supporting ingredients including 5 HTP which helps you produce serotonin and melatonin which have an impact on sleep, L-theanine, to reduce anxiety and lemon balm to relieve restlessness.

Dreem Distillery CBD Night Drops, £160, Dreem Distillery

These are undeniably pricey, but genuinely work wonders if you struggle with insomnia. They have a peppermint tase and blend three types of plants with anti-anxiety and sedative powers. We use these on nights when anxiety and stress is getting the better of us, and find they help us sleep the whole night through, and if worries do wake us, these soothe us back to sleep.

CB II 200mg CBD Oil, £34, CB II

Charley and fellow actress Gemma Atkinson's CBD of choice, both stars say these drops help ease them into sleep. "During the first lockdown my sleep was so affected so much, I started taking a couple of drops every single night," Charley said. "If I take it in the evening to fall asleep it makes me drift off into the most relaxing sleep and you don't wake up feeling groggy at all."

