Carrie Underwood gets candid about her mental health amid big family change The country music singer is married to Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood may be a successful musician with a loving family and adoring fanbase – but she struggles with her mental health just like the rest of us.

The country music singer spoke candidly about how she copes when she's feeling low and shared the one rule she abides by to keep her mind protected from negative trolls on social media, which she admitted is the "best thing I could've ever decided to do".

"When I need a mental health break, the music that I will go to would be more praise and worship music," she told Audacy's I'm Listening.

"If I play it in my house when I'm making dinner or cleaning, it's just positive energy filling the house in the forms of sound waves. It's really nice, and it's uplifting, and it's encouraging."

She added: "It reminds me that I am loved and that I am cherished and that I am a daughter of God."

Speaking of internet trolls, Carrie added: "I think one of the best things I could've ever decided to do for myself as far as social media [is] I don't read comments. I think that's one of the best things I could've ever done."

Carrie never reads her social media comments

She explained: "I don't need to know. I'm doing my thing. I'm having a great time. If I posted a picture of it, it's because I'm proud of it or I liked it or I was having fun while I was doing it. And I don't necessarily need to know what everybody thinks about it."

Carrie – who will soon face the difficult challenge of being separated from her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob when she embarks on her 43-date tour in October – does have one outlet that helps her forget about any stresses in her life… gardening.

Carrie will soon spend a lot of time away from her family

"One of the biggest hobbies I have that helps me unwind is gardening. I love being outside," she added. "There's so many incredible benefits to being outside and soaking in vitamin D, but then also getting to grow something.

"It's quiet outside, you're very in tune with nature...you're kind of alone with your thoughts. And then you get to eat what you're growing, which is also so good for your body and so good for your brain and everything in between."

