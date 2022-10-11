Carrie Underwood shows off super-toned physique as she shares exciting tour update Fans want to know her beauty secrets

Carrie Underwood rarely lets a workout slip - and it shows. The country music star is about to embark on The Denim and Rhinestones Tour and shared a post with an update on Tuesday.

Carrie looked incredibly toned in a casual outfit, which showed off her muscular arms. The mom-of-two was on stage in the video and performing with gusto.

MORE: Why Carrie Underwood rarely stays at her Nashville, Tennessee home

She captioned the post: "So excited to rock out to my next single Hate My Heart LIVE on tour starting this Saturday!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood looks phenomenal in leg-lengthening mini dress

"This was such a fun song to create with @ifiwerehillarylindsey, @garciaofficial, and @hardy! #DenimAndRhinestonesTour *link in bio."

SEE: Carrie Underwood teases unexpected new look ahead of Denim & Rhinestones tour

MORE: Carrie Underwood opens up about her very normal life at home with her sons

Fans are so excited to see her perform and commented: "Can’t wait to hear it live on Saturday," and, "Yeeeeeeeeey!!!!!! Best song on the album."

They also marveled at how great she looked and said they were eagerly awaiting her outfits for the tour.

Carrie showed off her sculpted arms

Carrie will likely show off her sculpted legs in a series of show-stopping looks which will leave fans asking, 'how does she do it?'.

The singer recently revealed the exact leg workout she favors from her fitness app Fit52.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's fans react as her onstage look is so unexpected

MORE: Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher asks for prayers amid heartbreaking news

Taking to the app's official Instagram page, Carrie – who is trained by her longtime trainer Eve Overland – was seen in a pair of teal-colored shorts and a pink sleeveless top as she demonstrated a few movements involved in her workout.

Carrie knows how to command an audience

Across the video, the tagline reads: "Get Carrie's real leg workout Fit52." The workout has been adapted for all fitness levels and claims to "strengthen, sculpt, and tone your legs".

"Get your sweat on with squats, lunges, step-ups, and more," the description in the app reads. "Uniquely developed by celebrity trainer Eve Overland and designed to accommodate all fitness levels. Get results with these easy-to-follow workouts you can do anywhere."

Carrie created Fit52 with Eve in 2020. The app is designed to encourage and support people on their wellness journey, offering a wide range of workout routines that can be done in as little as 30 minutes.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.