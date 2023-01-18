Sarah Ferguson returns to social media after mourning sudden death The 63-year-old posted on Instagram

Sarah Ferguson has returned to social media – days after she was left heartbroken by the death of her "sissy".

Happily, Prince Andrew's ex-wife had good news to share with her fans.

Sarah celebrated the upcoming release of her latest historical romance – A Most Intriguing Lady – telling her followers it is now available to preorder.

"Lady M is on to her next exciting adventure!" she wrote. "I have so enjoyed the creation of this character, who is based on my great-great aunt and loosely tied with my own experiences and journey as a young woman.

Sarah shared an exciting update with her fans on Instagram

"'A Most Intriguing Lady' is out this March! Preorder now at the link in my bio."

Her followers were delighted by the news. "Looking forward to reading this, already ordered," one told Sarah, while a second echoed: "Very well done Duchess! Looking forward to reading it!" A third quipped: "This is one (ex-working Royal) book I will buy and read!"

The update comes after Sarah took to Instagram to mourn the death of her friend Lisa Marie Presley.

She recently mourned the death of her 'sissy', Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa, who was the only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California, and passed away on 12 January at the age of 54.

In the wake of the news, Sarah took to Instagram with a sweet snapshot of the pair together. She wrote: "I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday.

"You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla. You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them." Sarah concluded: "I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart."

