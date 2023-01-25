Kelly Ripa showcases post-workout glow as she makes candid confession The Live With Kelly and Ryan host likes to keep fit

Kelly Ripa, 52, takes pride in her appearance, getting regular Botox and following a dedicated workout schedule.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host was filmed by her personal trainer Anna Kaiser on Tuesday, and the presenter made a candid confession.

"Fifth workout this week and our hair is still amazing," said Anna. Kelly replied: "I guess I didn't work very hard?" Anna then joked, "No, terrible."

Anna added the hashtag "#gymhairdontcare," but as Anna was pointing out, Kelly did not have a single hair out of place as she smiled away in a navy Michigan wrestling hoodie.

The star was wearing a hoodie from her son's university

Her outfit was a nod to her son, Joaquin, who is currently enrolled at the University of Michigan, and has been pictured in a very similar hoodie before.

The mom-of-three enjoys workouts with her PT who she brands as "part of the family".

The star's sheer dedication to health was praised by Dr. Daryl Gioffre, author of Get Off Your Sugar, who opened up about Kelly's diet to HELLO! earlier in the year.

"If I had to define Kelly in one word, that would be balance. To meet the high demands of a very busy lifestyle, Kelly is always one step ahead by the way she takes care of her health and body.

Kelly has been suffering from a mystery illness

"She walks the walk, and lives this lifestyle better than anyone I know. She works out daily, and every time she eats, they are high-alkaline foods that nourish and strengthen her body, strengthen her energy, and strengthen her immune system."

Kelly has, however, suffered a bout of unexplained illness recently. The star went to the doctors, who couldn't get to the bottom of what was wrong with the star who even lost her voice.

Thankfully, Kelly is back to full fitness and smashing those workouts – all without a blonde strand out of place!

