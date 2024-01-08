Kelly Ripa looks tiny in strapless swimsuit alongside ripped Mark Consuelos during vacation

Kelly Ripa wowed fans over the weekend when she looked sensational in a figure-flattering swimsuit during a getaway with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The Live! host showed off her petite physique which was emphasized by Mark's muscular frame which he displayed by posing shirtless and wearing a pair of swim shorts.

Kelly cuddled up to her husband of 27 years wearing a black and white strapless bathing suit.

She looked tanned and toned in the photo taken in front of a beautiful infinity pool. The star captioned the Instagram snapshot: "Greetings from Captain Underpants. One last swim," as fans weighed in on their "couple goals" relationship and their "incredible bodies".

Both Kelly and Mark make their health a priority, and a few years ago they decided to quit alcohol.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shows off their fit physiques in swimwear

She told People magazine in 2020: "I wasn't someone who got drunk—but even like two glasses of wine at a girl's night out dinner; I would feel it the next morning."

Kelly initially just quit for a month, telling the outlet: "I did a sober month and all my girlfriends did it, we all did it together. I just never went back to it. I just didn't really feel the need or desire to go back to it. It wasn't really a choice or a thought, it was just, 'Yeah, I guess I don't drink anymore.'"

Kelly showed off her impressively toned arms at the Oscars

While giving up alcohol was easy, quitting smoking wasn't so simple. "Quitting [tobacco] I really had to think about," she said. "But drinking was very easy. I didn't really think about it at all."

Kelly and Mark eat well and workout every day - and it shows. Her personal trainer, Anna Kaiser, is full of praise for her celebrity client too.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark have a cheeky relationship

Alongside a video of them enjoying one of her energetic dance classes together, she wrote: "12 years, 2 kids, 5 studios, and over 100+ dances later… we are still bringing the fire. Kelly trains with me and my @annakaiserstudios team 4-5 days a week and she still NEVER CANCELS!!!

"Listen, if I can share one secret with you, that is IT. Show up for you. Show up for your trainer. Show up because you both deserve to make the magic happen together. And that is exactly what you are, @kellyripa MAGIC.. And the strongest damn woman I have ever known!!!!! Thank you for sharing your spirit and energy with us every day."

© Getty Images The pair have quit alcohol

The star's sheer dedication to health was praised by Dr. Daryl Gioffre, author of Get Off Your Sugar too, who opened up about Kelly's diet to HELLO! earlier in the year."If I had to define Kelly in one word, that would be balance. To meet the high demands of a very busy lifestyle, Kelly is always one step ahead by the way she takes care of her health and body.

"She walks the walk, and lives this lifestyle better than anyone I know. She works out daily, and every time she eats, they are high-alkaline foods that nourish and strengthen her body, strengthen her energy, and strengthen her immune system."

