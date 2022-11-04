Kelly Ripa works out in figure-flaunting lycra jumpsuit with a twist It takes hard work to look this good

Kelly Ripa rarely lets a workout slide and the results are certainly paying off. The Live Wire author and TV star took to Instagram stories to share clips from her most recent fitness fix - but her outfit almost stole the show.

Kelly wore a black, one-piece jumpsuit which hugged her petite figure as she put in the hard work.

The mom-of-three looked toned and the results of her wellness routine were evident as she displayed her muscular physique.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's phenomenal workout revealed

While she wowed with her moves, her lycra look was made even more eye-catching as it appeared to be covered in tiny jewels.

Kelly's go-to exercise regime is with Anna Kaiser, who she regularly praises on social media for being an amazing trainer and friend.

The pair are incredibly close and the TV personality gave Anna a shout out on Live with Kelly and Ryan, calling her "part of the family".

Kelly said it might look easy but it's super tough

Kelly admits she works out every day and supports this healthy way of life with a balanced diet.

The star's dedication to health was praised by Dr. Daryl Gioffre, author of Get Off Your Sugar, who opened up about Kelly's diet to HELLO! earlier in the year.

The television personality had gone to Daryl to get advice on how to kick her sugar cravings. "If I had to define Kelly in one word, that would be balance. To meet the high demands of a very busy lifestyle, Kelly is always one step ahead by the way she takes care of her health and body," Daryl revealed.

Kelly's one-piece workout attire sported jewels

"She walks the walk, and lives this lifestyle better than anyone I know. She works out daily, and every time she eats, they are high-alkaline foods that nourish and strengthen her body, strengthen her energy, and strengthen her immune system."

"Being healthy is not about deprivation, it's about balance, and that's exactly how Kelly lives," Daryl added.

