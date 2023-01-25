Lorraine Kelly shares secret to healthy physique – and it's so easy! The 63-year-old presenter has a relatable routine

Lorraine Kelly is looking healthier than ever right now, and the 63-year-old has a surprisingly refreshing attitude to keeping fit.

In a new interview as part of her partnership with healthy living platform WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, Lorraine gave an insight into her fitness routine, sharing that she makes time for regular online workout classes and plenty of walks with border terrier Angus, near their home in Buckinghamshire.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly reveals how her pet dog Angus helps her mental health

Loading the player...

Speaking of her work/life balance, the star said: "I was very guilty in the past of just work, work, work, work, work, without taking a breath," and that prioritising time for herself is "relatively new".

Lorraine's love of walking is key to her trim physique, according to fitness professional David Wiener, who works with fitness app Freeletics.

"One of the most important (yet underrated) exercises to get toned legs is walking," confirms David. "Walking has so many different mental and physical health benefits and is incredibly important if you want toned legs.

Lorraine Kelly lost weight through gentle exercise and healthy eating

"I always recommend that if you can walk somewhere, then walk! Swapping that 10-minute car journey for a 20-minute walk can truly be the difference in not only leading a healthier lifestyle, but helping get amazing toned legs."

Lorraine shared another key to staying slim last year – but it sounds less appealing that he walks. She is also a fan of outdoor swimming!

In an interview with South Wales magazine, Lorraine shared that she has a passion for the cold water activity– something that fellow TV stars Amanda Holden, Fearne Cotton and Jasmine Harman also enjoy.

"I love wild water swimming – I don't get to do it as much as I’d like, but now the weather's getting a wee bit better, I’ll try to do it once a week, for sure," Lorraine said.

Walks with Angus keep Lorraine healthy

"It's good for you physically, and really good for you mentally too," she added. "It's fantastic when you're in, and when you get out you feel totally revitalised. It's wonderful."

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.