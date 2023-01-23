Denise Welch's unexpectedly colourful swimsuit sparks major fan reaction

Loose Women favourite Denise Welch took to Instagram to debut the results of her time spent at Jason Vale's juicing retreat in Portugal.

The 64-year-old rocked a bold swimsuit with a plunging neckline and high-rise design – and while Denise looked sensational following her wellness break, fans were preoccupied by her colourful swimwear, which resembled Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.

WATCH: Denise Welch wows in colourful swimwear

"Omg Elmer how did you find that?" one wrote, while another commented: "Is that an Elmer cossie Denise? Love it!"

A third quipped: "Channelling your inner Elmer, love it!"

It wasn't only Denise's swimwear of choice that got her fans chatting. In the clip, the former Waterloo Road star was dabbling in the idea of cold water therapy, pulling an icy bucket of water over herself, however, the water totally misses her.

Denise Welch joined Alison Hammond on a wellness break

Denise captioned the photo that she'd missed the water on purpose – and we don't blame her – but fans still pointed the fact out, writing: "Get under it!" and, "Denise, you're supposed to get under the water!"

Other followers were mesmerised by Denise's svelte frame, writing: "You look FAB!!" and, "You are looking amazing."

Denise Welch always looks radiant

While the TV star always looks incredible, she's looking fresher than ever following time spent at Carol Vorderman's favourite health retreat.

During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks. The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically.

