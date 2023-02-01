Al Roker's fans urge him to take things more slowly following health battle The Today star was absent from the show for two months

Al Roker has only been back at work for a few weeks following his "life-threatening" health battle, and fans are already concerned about his well-being.

The Today star shared a new video on Instagram on Tuesday in which he discussed his appearance on NBC's Nightly News. However, many of his followers appeared to believe that Al is not following his doctor's advice and is taking on too much work during his recovery.

"Wait! Is this following your doctor's orders? Please, please don’t overdo it," one follower replied. A second said: "Don't be overdoing everything…pace yourself! Go easy, chillax a bit."

A third added: "Please take care of yourself, you are sunshine of news." A fourth wrote: "Great to see you Al! Just please don't overdo it. Stay well."

Al is now back at Studio 1A after returning to the set of Today on Friday, January 6. He was joined by his wife, Deborah Roberts, and they shared details of his recent health battle, which saw him undergo a seven-hour surgery and lose half of his blood after he suffered internal bleeding.

Al's fans fear he is taking on too much work

It was revealed that Al's issues started out "as a few stomach pains" before escalating to blood clots in his lungs, which doctors suspect stemmed from him having COVID-19 in September.

He also had internal bleeding, which resulted in surgery that revealed two bleeding ulcers. "I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was," he said on the show of his medical team at the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

The surgery turned into a seven-hour operation as doctors also resectioned Al's colon, took out his gallbladder, and operated on his duodenum, part of the small intestine. "I went into for one operation, and I got four free," Al joked.

Al's wife Deborah was by his side during his health battle

Shortly after, Al spoke to People and revealed that his condition was so dire, he could have lost his life. "I'm blessed to be alive," he said in the exclusive chat with the publication.

Deborah was by his side the entire time and admitted: "Al's surgeon used the word 'catastrophic'. That was the clearest declaration of what we were up against."

