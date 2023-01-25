Amy Robach leaves T.J. Holmes in NYC ahead of challenging anniversary The GMA3 anchor is now in a relationship with her co-star

Amy Robach arrived alone at New York City's JFK airport on Tuesday as she prepared to jet out of the city without her boyfriend, T.J. Holmes.

The GMA3 anchor and her co-host – who are still on hiatus from the show following news of their relationship – met for drinks in an Irish pub, The Full Shilling bar, near T.J.'s Financial District apartment on Monday, but appeared to go to great lengths to not be seen together.

In photos obtained by Mail Online, Amy and T.J. were pictured arriving and leaving the pub separately, but reportedly enjoyed drinks inside the bar's private seating area.

It is not clear where Amy was flying to or if T.J. will join her on her getaway, but she arrived with a small carry-on suitcase and a backpack.

The 49-year-old has been spending plenty of time with T.J. - including a romantic trip to Miami - since their relationship was made public in November, but her solo flight comes just a few weeks ahead of what would have been her and estranged husband, Andrew Shue's 13th wedding anniversary.

Amy and T.J's romance was made public in November

The former couple married after a ten-month romance in a private ceremony in February 2010. They exchanged vows at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers, and Andrew's mother, Anne Harms, officiated the ceremony.

According to Amy, their wedding night also marked the couple's first fight.

Andrew and Amy married on her birthday, February 6

It's not just her wedding anniversary that Amy will no doubt be thinking of as February 6 is also her birthday, and this year she will celebrate her milestone 50th.

Last year, Amy spent her birthday with Andrew and T.J. – who was a close family friend – and they went to The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air concert in NYC. At the time, she shared two photos, one of which involved her posing with her group of friends, including co-star T.J. and Andrew.

