Kate Garraway forced to miss Princess Kate's event after rushing to hospital in 'another crisis'

Kate Garraway has revealed she was forced to miss the recording of the Princess of Wales' Christmas carol service earlier this month.

Speaking on Friday's Good Morning Britain, Kate - whose husband Derek Draper is receiving round-the-clock care after contracting coronavirus in March 2020 - confessed she had to deal with "another crisis" which saw her dash to the hospital.

Although she didn't disclose the reason for the emergency visit, the broadcaster expressed her regret over missing out on the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, which is due to air on Christmas Eve.

"I was going to take my dad who has been looking forward to it for so long," she explained. "But unfortunately, we ended up back at the hospital with another crisis. It will be lovely to sit down and watch it with everybody else."

The festive season will be bittersweet for the family, as Kate's husband Derek still requires care as he continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19. Derek had to be rushed to hospital back in October when he contracted sepsis, but Kate recently revealed that he had returned home.

Kate attended the carol service in 2021

"The thing is, when it's a long battle like with Derek, there's no end point and it can be exhausting for the people around me too," she told Lorraine Kelly. "I know sometimes people say, 'Oh she's talking about that again,' but what I've learnt is you only really know what it feels like when you're in it'.

She added: "It's a long onslaught. I can see he has better days; he has worse days. He is thankfully at home now. It's been a long battle to get him back home again."

