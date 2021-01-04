Sarah, Duchess of York's nutritionist reveals her diet and weight loss secrets The mother-of-two is a dedicated fan of Gianluca Mech's ketogenic approach to weight loss

Sarah, Duchess of York is a dedicated fan of Gianluca Mech's ketogenic approach to weight loss. In an exclusive report in this week's issue of HELLO! magazine, the mother-of-two opens up about fighting her weight demons while Gianluca tells us the key to the healthy diet that has also improved her sleep and fitness.

"I have known what it's like to struggle with weight since the age of 12, when my parents' marriage ended and I blamed myself," Sarah said. "I started comfort eating and piled on the pounds and this carried on into my adult life. Food had become my addiction and every time things got difficult, I ate to compensate.

"Headlines such as 'The Duchess of Pork' made things worse and the cycle continued.

"I've tried many different diets over the years, but when I heard about Gianluca Mech's work, I decided to visit the University of Padua, one of Europe's oldest seats of learning, where the research for the diet is carried out. I was impressed by what I heard, and the scientific evidence there is to show the benefits of a ketogenic diet and variants of it."

Sarah, who has followed this diet for the last 18 months, along with doing regular exercise and getting enough sleep, has seen her weight and health improve dramatically.

The Duchess has followed Gianluca Mech's diet for the past 18 months

Gianluca added: "The Duchess knows everything there is to know about slimming. And she decided to follow our diet. She said: 'This is something that's good for people.' She was looking for a diet that was effective but healthy, too. Whereas a lot of people see diet as being about beauty, she sees it as being about health."

"Like my father and myself, the Duchess has a slow metabolism," Gianluca added. "She likes savoury food more than sweet, so she leant towards bread, pasta and pizza.

Gianluca's diet makes you feel stronger and less hungry

"My diet involves eating things you can't normally eat on a ketogenic diet, such as bread, biscuits and desserts. If we don't consume carbohydrates, we force the body to burn fat.

"Ketosis is the process where our bodies turn fat into ketones, using those for energy instead of carbs. Diets based on this, known as ketogenic diets, have some great advantages: they make you feel stronger, in mind as well as body, and you don't feel hungry."

