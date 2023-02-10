Mindy Kaling's weight loss has fans doing a double-take in striking mini dress The Mindy Project star has reportedly lost 40lbs

Mindy Kaling's weight loss has been a hot topic among her fans ever since she debuted her smaller physique in a tiny white dress last year.

The 43-year-old is currently enjoying a vacation with friends in India, and on Thursday, she shared several stunning photos on Instagram that highlighted her slimmed-down appearance, and it didn't go unnoticed by her followers.

One image saw The Mindy Project star rocking a mini blue shirt dress with tiny yellow hearts, a bright yellow belt that cinched in her waist, and towering matching heels that elongated her slender legs. Another photo featured Mindy posing in a patterned dress that fell above her knees and showcased her trim waist.

There was even a photo of Mindy sitting down at a table filled with pastries, including on her plate that was stacked with delicious-looking food. She recently admitted that she still eats what she likes, just "less of it".

Fans were quick to comment on Mindy's photos, with one writing: "You look so fab!" A second said: "Those statement heels and outfit are amazing!"

A third added: "You are so beautiful. I'm always so excited to see your incredible clothes. I love the colors and patterns."

Fans loved Mindy's appearance in her blue shirt dress

Mindy's trip comes just two months after she was forced to defend herself after a fan commented on a photo of her enjoying several different foods.

Mindy shared a snap of herself tucking into a variety of food, including pizzas, chicken, and pasta at Pijja Palace, an Indian Sports Bar in Los Angeles.

Mindy has lost a reported 40lbs

"Swipe through many photos of me with delicious @pijjapalace food to earn one photo of me and @ericaflener," she captioned her post. Her fans rushed to comment, many writing that she hadn't shared any photos of herself actually eating.

"There is no eating in these pictures," one fan told her, prompting Mindy to reply: "I actually think this concern is sweet. But I swear this is not my issue. But thank you for being kind!"

