Machine Gun Kelly suffers health scare amid Megan Fox split reports

Machine Gun Kelly appears to have had a rough couple of days amid reports that his relationship with Megan Fox is over.

The musician – real name Colson Baker – is not only dealing with a reported break-up from his fiancée, but he also suffered a health scare during Super Bowl weekend when he headlined a Waste Management Phoenix Open performance at Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday.

The 32-year-old revealed that he had been electrocuted on stage and shared the scary moment on social media alongside a photo of his hair standing straight up.

Reposting a fan video of the moment, MGK wrote: "Yooo. I got electrocuted and my hair stood up." He also tweeted about the shock, writing: "Getting electrocuted during a performance was a first for me…but the hair's cool."

Fans were quick to send messages of support, with one responding on Twitter: "Glad you're okay! Sending you love and good vibes as always!" A second said: "Oh no! I hope it wasn't too bad."

A third added: "I'm glad you're okay because dude that could have been SO BAD."

getting electrocuted during a performance was a first for me…but the hair’s cool 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kszywQxrXK — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) February 12, 2023

MGK was electrocuted during a performance

While he didn't explain the reason for the shock, according to TMZ, the incident was not serious, and no medics were called to the scene. MGK went on to attend Drake's Super Bowl party.

Meanwhile, neither he nor Megan have confirmed a breakup, but the Jennifer's Body star sparked speculation of a split after she deleted all of their photos together before shutting down her Instagram account entirely.

Have Megan and MGK split?

Her last post, however, featured very telling lyrics from Beyonce's 2016 hit Pray You Catch Me, which read: "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath." The line is from Beyoncé's iconic 2016 album, Lemonade, in which she addressed her husband Jay-Z's alleged infidelity.

Before deactivating her Instagram account, she added further fuel to break-up speculation by unfollowing everyone, including her fiance, apart from Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet. She also started following Eminem, who has been locked in a feud with MGK for over a decade.

