Coleen Nolan's sister Linda flooded with support following 'emotional' cancer treatment update

Singer Linda Nolan updated her fans on the progress of her cancer treatment this week – and later returned to social media with another heartfelt message.

On Wednesday, the star, who is the older sister of Loose Women presenter Coleen Nolan, shared an image from her appearance on her sister's podcast, which is about grief.

The image showed a purple background with a quote from Linda about losing her husband Brian, who died of liver failure in 2007, the year after she was first diagnosed with cancer.

The quote read: "People says one day the time. It's one hour at a time initially". The previous day, Linda had shared some throwback images with her late husband in honour of Valentine's Day, writing: "Happy Valentine’s Day everyone… Enjoy every moment with your loved one".

Earlier, she had updated her followers on her treatment progress and shared that the news had made her "emotional".

She wrote: "Had another great day today, trying out a brand new lymphedema treatment. I’m astonished by the results and a little bit emotional. Can't wait to show you the full before and afters in a few weeks time [heart emojis]."

Linda with her younger sister Coleen

Her fans were delighted for the star, with their comments including: "I'm so happy you have found a new treatment love, can't wait to see the results. Big hugs and lots of love xxx," and: "Big huge hugs and love to you and your beautiful family. I think you've got this… well done!!!"

The singer has secondary breast cancer that can't be cured although its symptoms can be treated. Her sister Bernie sadly died of cancer in 2013 while Nolan sister Anne has had breast cancer twice but is now in remission.

Hearing experiences of other's can be a great support. In our @TalkAboutGrief podcast, @LindaNolan_ shares her experience of losing her husband Brian: https://t.co/lQriKVpbqs pic.twitter.com/33Rdoyc2pv — Co-op Funeralcare (@CoopFuneralcare) February 15, 2023

Linda re-shared a heartfelt post about grief on Twitter

Speaking about their family's medical history, Anne told the Independent: "There are millions of people who've gone through worse than what we’ve gone through, families with fewer siblings than we have.

"There are eight kids in our family and three of us have had cancer".

